Police in Elliot Lake arrest known sex offender for breaching release conditions

A 40-year-old sex offender who is not allowed to be near children has been charged in Elliot Lake with violating release conditions and voyeurism.

East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Friday the man was charged “in relation to numerous ongoing breach-related calls in Elliot Lake.”

“The complainants reported that a male was working as a contractor in town and was not supposed to be around children,” the OPP said in a news release.

“These complainants were such that the male was working at homes where children were present and as a result of prior charges, he was on conditions not to.”

He was arrested Thursday at 11:30 p.m. and charged with voyeurism and three counts of failing to follow release conditions regarding contact with children.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on Friday.

“Police are requesting anyone who may have additional information or believes that they were a victim of similar circumstance to contact East Algoma OPP,” the release said.

Call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online.

Victims of sexual assault are not alone. If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the Victim Services of Algoma website for assistance. A toll-free call can also be placed to 1-888-822-7792 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential.

If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 911.