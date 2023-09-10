Police in Elliot Lake launch sudden death investigation

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating what they are calling a “sudden death” at a residence on Frobel Drive in Elliot Lake.

Few details have been provided at this time, but the incident was reported to police early Saturday afternoon.

"East Algoma OPP and Algoma Paramedic Services responded to an unresponsive person call," police said in a news Sunday.

“A 66-year-old person was found to be deceased at that location prior to emergency services arriving.”

The cause of death is unknown at this time, police said in the release.

The investigation is continuing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service with a post-mortem examination expected to take place in Sault Ste. Marie.

This report comes the day after what police originally called a “suspicious death” in a Sault area apartment on Friday was declared Sault Ste. Marie Police Service’s first homicide investigation of 2023 on Saturday.