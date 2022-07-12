Police in Huntsville looking for person behind false bomb threat

A phoney bomb threat closed a section of Huntsville on Tuesday morning for about 45 minutes.

Ontario Provincial Police said they responded to the threat at 11:23 a.m. at a commercial building on Old North Road.

"The OPP explosive disposal unit assisted Huntsville OPP officer and it was determined that there was no explosive device," police said.

Anyone with information on who was behind the mischief is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or the main communication centre at 1-888-310-1122.

Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Simcoe, Dufferin, Muskoka at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online, where a reward up to $2,000 is available.