Police in India arrest third man in smuggling deaths of family in Canada
Police in India say a third man has been charged in the deaths of four members of a family who froze in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States.
They say the man allegedly helped the family get documents for the U.S. leg of their planned journey.
He faces the same charges as two others arrested Saturday, who are accused of acting as immigration agents and supplying the family with paperwork.
They are all charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, attempting culpable homicide, human trafficking and criminal conspiracy.
The bodies of a married couple and their two children, aged three and 11, were found metres from the border on Jan. 19, 2022.
Investigators have said they believe the deaths were linked to a human smuggling operation, and a man charged in the U.S. is to stand trial later this year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2023.
