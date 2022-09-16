Police in Innisfil make largest crystal meth bust in force's history

South Simcoe Police arrested six people in connection with the largest seizure of crystal methamphetamine in the force's history.

Officers with the street crime unit started a drug trafficking investigation in the spring in Innisfil and Barrie.

On Wednesday, police said officers found 1.2 kilograms of crystal meth, over nine ounces of cocaine, fentanyl and LSD while searching an Innisfil home and vehicle.

"Police also seized a quantity of cash, a conducted energy weapon, and drug paraphernalia," a police release stated.

Three people from Innisfil, two from Barrie, and one from London, Ont., face various charges.