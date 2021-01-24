A 43-year-old Markham woman who was murdered in Jamaica last week is being remembered by her friends as a loving person who championed her Caribbean culture.

Tashia Antoine described her god-sister and friend Latoya Alcindor as a vibrant person, a caring mother to her two daughters, and a prominent member of the Caribbean community in the Toronto area.

"She was seen as a cultural ambassador, where she promoted Caribbean culture to Toronto and the world," Antoine said in an interview with CTV News.

"She promoted Caribbean culture her entire life, and she was always a part of the Caribana parade since she was a young child."

On Jan. 21, police found Alcindor dead in an apartment complex she was renting in Runaway Bay, a town on the north coast of Jamaica and approximately 100 kilometres away from the country's capital of Kingston. A family member told CP24 she travelled to the island country on Dec. 27.

Police confirmed to CP24 Sunday that her death is being investigated as a homicide. They did not provide further details about the case, including suspect information.

In an earlier interview with CP24, Antoine said Alcindor travelled to Jamaica to pursue some business opportunities and met a friend, "who she was seeing."

Antoine said they believe the friend is a person of interest in connection with Alcindor's death. She noted that her friend was last seen with that person on Jan. 18.

"We're hoping with the media attention on this case that it will help in finding this person so we can get some answers to her tragic death," Antoine said.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada said in a statement to CP24 that consular services are being provided to the family.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Canadian deceased in Jamaica," the spokesperson said.

"Consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information. Due to the provisions under the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed."

Antoine wants Alcindor to be remembered for her giving nature and her passion for life.

"She was the life of the party," Antoine said.

"She was well-loved by anyone that she met, so we cannot let this go without justice being served."

Another friend of Alcindor, Barbara Gordon, said many community members are devastated, wanting to know who did this to her.

"She's a loving sister. She's a loving niece. And again, she's loved by everybody she comes in contact with. People have been moved seriously from hearing this news," Gordon said.