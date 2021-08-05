Police in Kapuskasing charge one person with assault; video of incident posted to social media

A 60-year-old from Kapuskasing is facing several charges following an incident July 31 on Queen Street.

"Two people were involved in a serious physical altercation on the street," Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

"Police intercepted in order to ensure the safety of the people involved. One person was uncooperative and assaultive with police and subsequently arrested."

A five-second video of the arrest has been posted to social media. It shows an officer striking someone on the ground, but the brief clip doesn't show what happened before or afterwards.

"We are aware of the video on social media and are looking into the circumstances surrounding it," OPP spokesperson Julie Vienneau said in an email. "The matter is now before the courts and it would be inappropriate to provide any additional comment."

If anyone has any information they would like to provide about the arrest, Vienneau said they should contact the James Bay OPP detachment at 1-705-362-4245.

The suspect in the case is charged with assault, overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person, two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest, and two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice this week in Kapuskasing.