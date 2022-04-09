Police in Kingston, Ont. arrest suspect in stabbing death of 29-year-old man
Police in Kingston, Ont. have arrested a suspect in connection with the stabbing death of a 29-year-old man.
Officers responded to a 911 call Saturday morning from a residence on Durham Street, in the Williamsville District.
Police tell CTV News Ottawa the victim was found in the home with stab wounds. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the Kingston General Hospital.
Const. Joel Fisher of the Kingston Police Major Crime Unit said police were looking for 26-year-old John McKenna.
In a release Sunday morning, police said McKenna was spotted on Montreal Street late Saturday night.
"A foot pursuit ensued with members from General Patrol and he was located and arrested a short time later hiding in a shed on Raglan Road. McKenna was taken into custody without incident," the release said, thanking the public for its help in locating the man.
McKenna appeared in court Sunday morning.
-
Ottawa's Lloyd Pandi declares for the NBA draftCarleton Ravens forward Lloyd Pandi is leaving the U Sports basketball champions and entering the NBA draft.
-
Sault legion commemorates 105th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy RidgeRoyal Canadian Legion Branch 25 held a wreath ceremony at a memorial tree in Sault Ste. Marie to commemorate the Battle of Vimy Ridge.
-
Regina police ask for help identifying driver involved in crash that sent child to hospitalRegina Police Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and driver that struck a nine-year-old pedestrian early Saturday afternoon.
-
Artists craft larger-than-life Ukrainian Easter eggs to raise money for displaced familiesLocal artists are using their talents to create massive Easter eggs in support of a charity helping displaced Ukrainian families.
-
Humane society waives adoption fees for cats rescued from hoarding situationsThe humane society in Windsor-Essex is waiving adoption fees for a number of cats that were rescued from hoarding situations.
-
Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia lines up more firepowerUkrainian forces dug in while Russia lined up more firepower Sunday and tapped a decorated general as war commander ahead of a potentially decisive showdown in eastern Ukraine that experts said could start within days with a full-scale offensive.
-
Maritime provinces prepare to start administering 2nd COVID-19 booster shotsNew Brunswick pharmacies will soon be administering second COVID-19 booster doses for those aged 50 and older in the province, following updated guidelines recently released by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).
-
'All the fun stuff, all gone': B.C.'s school food guidelines would impact bake sales, fundraisersA Surrey mom says the province’s new proposal on food in schools are far too restrictive, and could mean the end of popular and profitable fundraisers like pizza day.
-
Community environment days return to TorontoFor the first time since 2019, Toronto’s community environment days are making a comeback as ward-based events.