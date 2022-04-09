Police in Kingston, Ont. arrest suspect in stabbing death of 29-year-old man

Police in Kingston, Ont. have arrested a suspect in connection with the stabbing death of a 29-year-old man.

Officers responded to a 911 call Saturday morning from a residence on Durham Street, in the Williamsville District.

Police tell CTV News Ottawa the victim was found in the home with stab wounds. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the Kingston General Hospital.

Const. Joel Fisher of the Kingston Police Major Crime Unit said police were looking for 26-year-old John McKenna.

In a release Sunday morning, police said McKenna was spotted on Montreal Street late Saturday night.

"A foot pursuit ensued with members from General Patrol and he was located and arrested a short time later hiding in a shed on Raglan Road. McKenna was taken into custody without incident," the release said, thanking the public for its help in locating the man.

McKenna appeared in court Sunday morning.