Police in Kingston, Ont. shutting down mounted unit

Murney the horse will no longer be patrolling the streets of Kingston, Ont., as the police service shuts down its mounted unit due to staffing challenges.

The Kingston Police Service has operated the Mounted Unit since 1998, with the division patrolling the streets on horseback.

Acting Police Chief Scott Fraser announced on Thursday the program in downtown Kingston for more than 20 years has come to an end.

"It was wonderful to have a mounted unit as part of our contingent, but we needed to make some challenging decisions to support staffing needs and public safety throughout the city," Fraser said in a statement.

"Public safety is our top priority."

In 2020, Kingston police said additional revenue was needed to support ongoing expenses for Murney, including her training and boarding in a year-round stable.

The Downtown Kingston BIA, TD Bank and numerous community members contributed more than $61,000 to cover expenses for 2021 and 2022.

"Although, new to my role, it has been inspiring to see so many people support Murney on Patrol the past two years," Fraser said. "We are grateful for the hard work of everyone involved."