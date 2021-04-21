Police in Kirkland Lake make two major busts, seize illegal drugs worth $300K

Three people are facing charges following two major drug busts April 20, police in Kirkland Lake said Wednesday.

The combined street value of the drugs seized in the two busts is about $300,000, Ontario Provincial Police said.

In the first case, police raided residences on Pollock Avenue and Government Road West in the community.

"Police seized drugs suspected to be cocaine, methamphetamine, crystal methamphetamine, MDMA and cannabis," police said in a news release. "Estimated street value of the drugs seized is $250,000."

Police also seized $30,000 in cash, a motor vehicle and a firearm.

"Total value of the seizure is estimated to be $300,000," police said.

A 25-year-old man from Kirkland Lake has been charged with multiple counts of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, weapons possession, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm when prohibited, failing to comply with a release order and possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice by video on April 23.

In the second case, the OPP raided a residence on Main Street, seizing $13,500 in cash, and drugs suspected to be cocaine, methamphetamine and cannabis. Total street value of the drugs is about $50,000, police said.

A 24-year-old man from Kirkland Lake is charged with trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, failing to comply with a release order, and possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice by video on April 26.

A second man, 25, is charged with trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling. He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kirkland Lake on May 27.