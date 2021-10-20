Police in Kirkland Lake say suspect used wallet stolen in 2016 to obtain new credit cards
In a reminder of the dangers of identity theft, Ontario Provincial Police in Kirkland Lake say a suspect who stole a wallet in 2016 used the ID to obtain new credit cards.
The fraud was only discovered recently when the victim began receiving calls from collection agencies and contacted police.
In a news release Wednesday, the OPP said they began a fraud investigation Sept. 30.
"Initial information is that the victim's wallet was stolen from their vehicle in 2016 and they are now being contacted by collection agencies," the release said.
"As part of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Prospect Avenue in the Town of Kirkland Lake. One person was arrested and drugs suspected to be methamphetamine were seized."
A 44-year-old Kirkland Lake resident has been charged with several offences, including fraud, identify theft, obtaining credit by fraud, impersonation with intent and drug possession.
The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Dec. 2 in Kirkland Lake.
