Police in Kitchener have closed the southbound lanes of Highway 85 for an investigation.

According to a social media post, officers were in the area of Lancaster Street West and the highway on Wednesday morning.

In an email, a police spokesperson said that details were limited but that one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officials are asking the public to find an alternative route while they're on scene.

Police said that more details will follow.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.