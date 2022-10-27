Police in Kitchener investigating report of robbery

Waterloo regional police are warning the public to avoid the area of Weber Street East and Montgomery Road as officers investigate a report of a robbery.

In a tweet at 11:48 a.m., police said there would be an increased officer presence in the area.

Police have not said if they are looking for any suspects or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

