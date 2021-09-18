Police in Massey, Ont. search for female they believe to be in handcuffs

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking residents in the Massey area to secure their homes, sheds, or other buildings as they search for a female they believe is wearing handcuffs.



In tweet published early Saturday morning, the OPP said there was no risk to public safety at the time and asked members of the public to dial 911 if spotted.

#OPP are currently searching for a female believed to be wearing hand cuffs, in the #Massey area. Please secure all homes, sheds and out buildings and call 911 if spotted. At this time no risk to public safety. Updates to follow when available. ^aw pic.twitter.com/MwsDFSlhaS



Police did not release a name but have released a photo. Few details are available and the nature of the search is unclear.



OPP could not be immediately reached for comment. More information will be released as it becomes available.