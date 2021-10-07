Police in Moose factory search for first-degree murder suspect

An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the murder of a man from Moose Factory First Nation, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday.

The incident took place Oct. 2. Nishnawbe-Aski Police (NAP) Service were called at 4:14 p.m. to an assault complaint on Sakabuskum Road in Moose Factory. A person had been seriously injured and was transported to hospital.

The victim, Gilbert Tomagtick, 58, from Moose Factory First Nation, later died from his injuries.

Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Otis Faries, 31, from Moose Factory First Nation for first-degree murder.

The OPP, in partnership with NAPS, and under the direction of the OPP's criminal investigation branch, are working together as part of the investigation.

Anyone who has information on the case is asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

The charges against the murder suspect have not been proven in court.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.