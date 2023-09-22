Police in New Brunswick charge 37-year-old man, recover stolen vehicle
RCMP in Sussex, N.B. say they have charged a 37-year-old man from Saint John and recovered a stolen vehicle in Garnett Settlement.
Police say they were conducting a traffic enforcement operation on Route 111 in Willow Grove on Monday when an approaching vehicle turned around just before the stopping point.
After trying to stop the vehicle, police say the driver fled in a dangerous manner.
Police say the driver fled from the scene and the car was located a short time later after having crashed off of Base Road in Garnett Settlement. The vehicle was reported as having been stolen from Saint John.
Later on Monday, police responded to reports of a suspicious person who was identified as the same man from the incident that morning, and arrested the man at the scene.
On Tuesday, 37-year-old Stephen Dalling appeared in Saint John provincial court and was charged with:
- theft of a motor vehicle
- dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- flight from police
- driving with a suspended license
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
