Police in North Bay seek to identify assault victim

The North Bay Police Service is asking for the public’s help identifying an elderly victim of assault.

The incident took place around 3:30 p.m. Sept. 30 on the path leading from Labreche Drive to the Nipissing Plaza, police said in a news release Wednesday.

"During an unrelated investigation, officers uncovered evidence that the victim, an elderly male using the path, was approached by a group of people who assaulted him after a brief verbal exchange," police said.

"Police are attempting to identify the victim of this unprovoked attack."

The victim is described as an elderly male who was operating a red coloured mobility scooter at the time. The scooter had a small cooler affixed to it presumably to carry groceries or other items from the nearby Nipissing Plaza.

"Based on the route taken by the victim, police believe he may reside in the Labreche Drive, Lovell Avenue, Blair Street or Kodiak Crescent areas or travels through that area on a regular basis," the release said.

"Police are requesting any information that may help identify the victim and are asking family, friends or neighbours who may be familiar with someone matching the description, in that area, who has recent unexplained injuries to contact the North Bay Police Service."

Anyone with information should call 705-497-555 and ask to speak with Const. Mastrangelo.

To remain anonymous, contact the Near North Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.