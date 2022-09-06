Police in northwestern Ont. investigate sudden death of an infant

Members of the Greenstone Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the sudden death of an infant in Long Lake No. 58 First Nation.

Police were called Sept. 5 to respond to a report of an unresponsive infant at a residence in the First Nation.

"Despite life-saving efforts, the infant was pronounced deceased," the OPP said in a news release Tuesday.

"A post-mortem is scheduled for later this week to help determine to cause of death."