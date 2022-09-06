iHeartRadio

Police in northwestern Ont. investigate sudden death of an infant

Police in the Grey Highlands are investigating after recovering the body of a missing person from a lake on Aug. 5 (File/CTV News).

Members of the Greenstone Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the sudden death of an infant in Long Lake No. 58 First Nation.

Police were called Sept. 5 to respond to a report of an unresponsive infant at a residence in the First Nation.

"Despite life-saving efforts, the infant was pronounced deceased," the OPP said in a news release Tuesday.

"A post-mortem is scheduled for later this week to help determine to cause of death." 

12