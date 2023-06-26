Police in P.E.I. rescue 81-year-old angler

RCMP say they have located an 81-year-old man who went missing near the Morell River in Bangor, P.E.I.

In a news release Monday, police say they were alerted to the disappearance when another angler who met the 81-year-old earlier that day noticed the man’s vehicle was still parked next to the river as dark fell.

According to the release, police search efforts began immediately.

Police say the search resources included:

over 20 personnel from the P.E.I. Ground Search and Rescue

Morell Fire Department and their boat

RCMP drone

RCMP police dog

Kings District RCMP

After a short search officers located the angler. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, police say, and he is expected to survive.

The man spent over 12 hours in the woods. Police say this incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of outdoor activities.

“The RCMP would like to thank all those who helped in the successful search efforts and in particular the angler who notified authorities,” Constable Gavin Moore says in the release.

“It is through thoughtfully checking on a fellow angler that this incident came to a positive resolution.”