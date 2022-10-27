Police in Prince Albert investigating fatal pedestrian collision

Prince Albert police are investigating a fatal collision that left a 67-year-old man dead.

Police were called to 28th Street and 6th Avenue East after a vehicle hit a pedestrian just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Parkland Ambulance were also called to the intersection.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Residents in the 400 and 500 blocks of 28th Street East have been asked to check their surveillance video systems for footage of the incident.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.