Police in Temiskaming lay sex assault charges

Ontario Provincial Police in Temiskaming have charged a 43-year-old resident of Charlton-Dack in connection with sexual assaults of two underage people.

In a news release Wednesday, police said they began the investigation April 28, and have now laid charges. The attacks are alleged to have taken place between 2017 and 2021.

The suspect is charged with sexual assault on someone under age 16, sexual interference and another charge of sexual assault.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date in Temiskaming Shores.

"Victims of sexual assault are not alone," police said. "If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the Victim Services of Temiskaming & District website for assistance."

A toll-free call can also be placed to the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 911.