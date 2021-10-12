Police in Temiskaming searching area in North Cobalt for woman missing since 1996

Residents should expect a heavy police presence for the next couple of days in North Cobalt, Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.

Police are searching for Melanie Ethier, who disappeared in New Liskeard in 1996 when she was 15.

"As a result of recent information, members of the Temiskaming OPP crime unit, the northeast emergency response team, the OPP canine unit and the remotely piloted aircraft system will be conducting a search of the area relating to the Melanie Ethier missing person investigation," police said in a news release.

"Police are expected to be at the scene for two days. There is no concern for public safety, and the public is reminded to avoid the area as to not impede with the investigation."

Anyone with any information regarding Ethier's disappearance should immediately contact the Temiskaming Detachment at 1-888-310-1122, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) and you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.