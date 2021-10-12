Police in Temiskaming searching area in North Cobalt for woman missing since 1996
Residents should expect a heavy police presence for the next couple of days in North Cobalt, Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.
Police are searching for Melanie Ethier, who disappeared in New Liskeard in 1996 when she was 15.
"As a result of recent information, members of the Temiskaming OPP crime unit, the northeast emergency response team, the OPP canine unit and the remotely piloted aircraft system will be conducting a search of the area relating to the Melanie Ethier missing person investigation," police said in a news release.
"Police are expected to be at the scene for two days. There is no concern for public safety, and the public is reminded to avoid the area as to not impede with the investigation."
Anyone with any information regarding Ethier's disappearance should immediately contact the Temiskaming Detachment at 1-888-310-1122, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) and you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
-
LifeLabs sites temporarily close in Victoria, LangfordTwo medical testing sites on the South Island are temporarily locking their doors Tuesday as they face staffing issues.
-
'Rethinking' how to keep Ottawa safeMembers of the Coalition of Community Health and Resource Centres of Ottawa are 'Rethinking Community Safety,' releasing a report by that name in the wake of growing concerns about racism and policing.
-
Toronto to begin directly contacting nearly 50,000 residents who are overdue for second dosesToronto will soon begin directly contacting the nearly 50,000 residents who are overdue for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine as it begins to focus in on closing the gap between those who are partially and fully immunized.
-
Saskatoon police seize $15k in drug bustFour men are facing charges following an investigation into cocaine trafficking by Saskatoon police.
-
'Those poor kids got ripped off': Yorkton high school honours former senior football playersThe Yorkton Raiders honoured the teams former seniors who were unable to play last year due to COVID-19, with a unique ritual.
-
Proposal to allow pets on leashes in a Saskatoon park passes first hurdleFor nearly 40 years pets have been prohibited in one of Saskatoon’s most popular parks, Kiwanis Memorial.
-
Calgary bookstore bat saved by Alberta wildlife groupA tiny and cold bat discovered roosting outside a Calgary bookstore is recovering just fine thanks to an Alberta wildlife group.
-
Study shows 80 per cent of restaurants still need subsidies to survive winter monthsA Restaurants Canada survey shows many restaurants are not likely make it though the winter if the federal subsidy is cancelled at the end of this month.
-
Last-minute push results in record collection at London Food BankSome donations are still coming in but more than 72,000 pounds was collected during the drive, 2,000 pounds more than last year.