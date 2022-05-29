Police in the Sault investigate gunshots

Sault Ste. Marie police officers are investigating a shooting incident at a residence in the 200 block of Beverley Street.

Police said in a news release officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area around 4:00 a.m. and when they arrived they found a victim suffering from at least two gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to hospital.

Police do not believe this to be a random act and say there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

They ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Sergeant Joe Addison at 705-949-6300 ext. 387.

You can also provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

Your tip to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and protected by case law. You can get more information on the program here.

From Sault Ste. Marie Police news release.