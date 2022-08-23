Police in the Sault investigating serious assault on East Street

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is investigating a serious early morning assault that left the victim with serious injuries.

Police are conducting a grid search of the 0-100 block of East Street and the immediate area, canvassing the area for evidence and information.

"Through the initial investigation it is believed the victim was assaulted on Aug. 22 between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. in the downtown area," police said in a news release Tuesday.

"At the time of the assault, it is believed the victim was wearing a black jean jacket, blue jeans, and off-white running shoes. The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries."

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Alison Campbell at 705-949-6300, ext. 288.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 1-800-222-8477