Police in Truro, N.S., investigate hate as possible motive in recent homicide

Police in Truro, N.S. say they're continuing to investigate a homicide reported last week, including whether it was motivated by hate.

The police force said in a news release Wednesday that investigators had made "substantial progress" and are considering all factors in the death of Prabhjot Singh Katri.

They also said they are not speculating on motive at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.

Officers found the 23-year-old with life-threatening injuries when they responded to a call early on Sept. 5 at a building on Robie Street in Truro.

He later died in hospital.

Truro police say they are now in regular communication with the victim's family and the Maritime Sikh Society.

"This senseless act has deeply shaken our community," the police statement said. "We wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the Canadian Sikh Community who is also mourning this loss."

Writing on Twitter Thursday, Nova Scotia Liberal Leader and former premier Iain Rankin denounced the crime that took the life of the Sikh international student as he was returning home from work.

"To my Indian-Canadian friends -- you deserve answers, strength and solidarity. Nova Scotia grieves with you," he wrote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2021.