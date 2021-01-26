Two people are facing drug and weapons charges after Ontario Provincial Police in Wawa raided a residence on Mackey Street on Jan. 22.

"A search of the residence yielded quantities of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, opioids and cannabis," police said in a news release Tuesday. "The total street value of the seizure was approximately $18,000."

A 30-year-old from Wawa is charged with three counts of trafficking, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, altering or offering to alter the chemical or physical properties of cannabis by the use of an organic solvent, weapons possession, possession of ammunition or a firearm while prohibited and failing to comply with an undertaking.

A second 30-year-old from Wawa is also charged with three counts of trafficking, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, altering or offering to alter the chemical or physical properties of cannabis by the use of an organic solvent and weapons possession.

Both suspects were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on March 8 in Wawa.