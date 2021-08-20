Police in west Quebec create new team focusing on domestic violence cases

Police in west Quebec are creating a new team to respond to a growing number of domestic violence cases in the region.

The MAINtenant ensemble project from the MRC-des-Collines-de-Outaouais police will focus exclusively on domestic violence cases, partnering with Maison Libère-Elles, an organization offering specialized assistance and housing to women who are the victims of violence.

A social worker specializing in domestic violence will be hired as part of the new team.

The MRC des Collines-de-Outaouais police say the MAINtenant ensemble project will be implemented this fall, and has received $433,440 in provincial funding over five years.

"It is with honour and anticipation that the Public Security team of the MRC-des-Collines welcomes this project to counter this societal problem and that will allow our population to benefit from a quality of service unparalleled in Quebec," said Yves Charette, Director of the Public Security of the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais.

"This achievement was made possible thanks to an extraordinary collaboration with the Maison Libère-Elles, the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales (DPCP) and several other organizations of our region."

Police anticipate a 30 per cent increase in domestic violence cases in the MRC des Collines-de-Outaouais region this year.

Statistics show calls received and interventions for domestic violence in the community have increased by 74 per cent and 38 per cent respectively between 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.

"This innovative project will allow the addition of mobile interveners 24/7 from the Maison Libère-Elles, who will support victims of domestic violence at the very moment of police intervention," said Celine Lefebvre, executive director of Maison Libère-Elles.

"It is vital to act at this moment to reassure the victims (women and children) and to do everything possible to avoid the irreparable. The team specialized in domestic violence will then accompany the victims in their various steps."

More details on the MAINtenant ensemble project will be released in the coming weeks.