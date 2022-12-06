Police in York Region searching for suspects after man shot in his driveway
Investigators with York Regional Police (YRP) are looking for suspects and witnesses after a man was gunned down in his Richmond Hill, Ont. driveway early Saturday morning.
On Dec. 3, at around 12:30 a.m., police were called down to the area of Boiton Street and Hewison Avenue, which is north of Elgin Mills Road East, between Highway 404 and Leslie Street, for reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, officers saw a 28-year-old male victim in his vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and police say he is still there but in stable condition.
Investigators believe this is an isolated incident, and say there is no threat to public safety.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information or video footage of the incident is asked to call YRP’s #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241..
Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.1800222tips.com.
-
N.B. engineers, students gather to honour victims of Polytechnique shootingIt’s been 33 years since a tragic shooting at a Montreal engineering school left 14 students dead. Tuesday, thousands of Canadians are coming together to observe one of the darkest days in the country’s history.
-
Guelph police looking for owner of knitted coat worn by alleged home intruderA 45-year-old Guelph man has been arrested after an elderly woman was confronted by an armed intruder in her home Monday evening.
-
-
Ottawa home sales down 42 per cent in November, biggest drop this yearOttawa home sales dropped for a ninth straight month in November as the real estate market continued to cool down.
-
2024 Brier coming to ReginaThe 2024 Brier will be coming to the Brandt Centre in Regina.
-
New Cold, Flu and COVID-19 Clinic for Kids opens in Toronto as demand for pediatric health care surgesAs the demand for pediatric health care across the province surges, a new clinic specializing in treating children for colds, influenza and COVID-19 has opened in Toronto’s east end.
-
Funeral for Kirkland Lake miner killed on the job in northern OntarioA 52-year-old Kirkland Lake, Ont., man is being laid to rest on National Miners Day following an underground incident at the Young-Davidson gold mine in Matachewan last week.
-
Traffic stop leads to arrest of two women in ChathamChatham-Kent police say they arrested two women on outstanding warrants after a traffic stop.
-