Police incident closes 3 SkyTrain stations on Expo Line

A police incident forced an hours-long closure of the Metrotown, Patterson and Royal Oak SkyTrain stations Sunday evening, according to TransLink.

In a news release Sunday around 6:30 p.m., the transit authority provided few details other than that the incident occurred "near" the Metrotown Station, and that Expo Line service had been halted.

The Metro Vancouver Transit Police said officers from several departments were called to the scene and that the tracks were powered down. In a tweet around 8 p.m. they asked people to avoid the area but said "there is no threat to public safety."

The incident was resolved by 11:30 p.m. and full service resumed.