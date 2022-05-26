Police incident closes multiple Canada Line stations during morning commute

Multiple Canada Line stations were closed during Thursday's morning commute due to a police incident.

TransLink warned its customers shortly after 5:30 a.m. about the service disruption, saying the incident was near Marine Drive Station. As a result, Marine Drive, Bridgeport and Langara stations were all closed.

Shortly before 7 a.m., trains were running from Waterfront to Oakridge and from Brighouse to Aberdeen. There were shuttle buses from Bridgeport to Oakridge, Bridgeport to Aberdeen and Bridgeport to Templeton.

All Bridgeport buses were boarding outside the bus loop on Great Canadian Way, TransLink said.

The Expo and Millennium lines were not impacted.

"We thank our passengers for their patience and regret‎ this inconvenience," TransLink said in its advisory.

