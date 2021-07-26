iHeartRadio

Police incident resolved, Hwy. 3 reopened to all traffic

Members of the Lethbridge Police Service say a section of highway, closed earlier on Sunday afternoon, is now open to traffic.

Officials originally reported the westbound lanes of Highway 3 were closed at the Stafford Drive overpass, due to "an ongoing police incident."

A short time later, police said the incident had been resolved.

No further information is being made available.

