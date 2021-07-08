Police inquiry investigating 'workplace concerns' at Estevan Police Service

“Workplace concerns” at the Estevan Police Service are the subject of an inquiry being conducted by the Saskatchewan Police Commission.

In a news release, the Ministry of Justice said the inquiry will look into workplace culture, health and well being supports for police officers, the role of the chief of police and the board of police commissioners; and how those factors affect the quality of police services in Estevan.

According to The Police Act, “the Commission may hold an inquiry into any matter that is related to the standard of policing and law enforcement provided within a municipality.”

In March, the City of Estevan acknowledged concerns with the police service and board of police commissioners brought forward following the death of Constable Jay Pierson.

The police chief, Paul Ladouceur, tendered his resignation on April 8.