OPP officer fires anti-riot weapon at man at Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer fired an anti-riot weapon at a man at Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area Monday morning.
In an email to CTV News, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the man was not seriously hurt, but the unit is mandated to investigate whenever an officer discharges a firearm.
Sometimes called “less-lethal” weapons, anti-riot weapons can fire munitions including rubber bullets, tear gas cartridges or smoke rounds.
In a tweet posted at 9:51 a.m. Monday, OPP said officers responded to an incident at the conservation area early that morning.
No details on the nature of the incident that resulted in the police call have been released.
#BrantOPP responded to an incident at Pinehurst Conservation Area early this morning. As a result of an interaction in which an individual sustained minor injury, the province's Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate. ^dr pic.twitter.com/5dJbihVF0X— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) July 17, 2023
