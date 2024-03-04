Police investigate 2 shooting incidents in Hamilton over the weekend

Hamilton police are investigating two shooting incidents that happened over the weekend.

The first incident happened Saturday afternoon, when police were called at around 1:30 p.m. at 1123 Main St. E. to investigate gunshots that were heard.

According to police, a large group of people were fighting when a man brandished a firearm and fired it once into the air. A single shell casing was located on the scene.

The second incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, when officers responded to reports of mischief in the Centre Road and Concession Road 6 East area in Flamborough, Ont.

Initially, police were told a firework had been set off and a car was seen driving away from the scene, leaving individuals behind.

But when officers arrived, they said they found two men in their 20s who were allegedly there selling "marijuana pens."

Soon after, police said an “unknown number of suspects” surrounded a vehicle, brandished firearms and demanded the car occupants to exit the vehicle.

Officers said the suspects then drove away in the vehicle, a white Honda Civic with Ontario licence plate CMAT455. The two men in their 20s told police that they heard a loud bang before they drove off in the vehicle.

Police discovered a shell casing on the scene.

No injuries have been reported for either incident.

Investigators said the two incidents are isolated and are being looked at separately.

Police did not provide any information about the suspects involved in either case.

Anyone with information or video footage related to either incident to contact Hamilton Police Service's Shooting Task Force at 905-546-4883 or mdugdale@hamiltonpolice.ca. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.