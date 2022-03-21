Police investigate 3 separate gun-related incidents in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are looking for witnesses in connection to three separate gun-related incidents that happened in Kitchener over the weekend.

Officials say around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, multiple people in Kitchener’s West Avenue and Homewood Avenue area were woken up by the sound of a gunshot. Police found a single 9 mm brass casing on the road. No injuries were reported.

Late Saturday night around 11:25 p.m., police say a man was assaulted with a gun in the of King Street East and Fairway Road North area. A 31-year-old man faces several changes in connection to that incident.

On Sunday night around 10:15 p.m., police received reports that a passenger in a white four-door sedan was displaying a hand gun in the King Street East and Frederick Street area.

Investigations are ongoing in each of the three incidents.

There is no indication the incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.