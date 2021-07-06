Police investigate after 16 vehicles broken into in Bedford, N.S.

Police are investigating after 16 vehicles were broken into early Friday morning in Bedford, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police say during the early morning hours of July 2, 16 vehicles were broken into in the areas of the 600 to 800 block of the Bedford Highway and Rutledge Street in Bedford.

Police say they are investigating and ask anyone who has had their vehicle broken into or property stolen from their vehicle to report it by calling police or at their online crime reporting site. If your license plate or government identification is stolen, report it to police immediately.

Police remind people not to leave valuables in vehicles, and say they received 184 reports of thefts from vehicles during the month of June.

HRP offer the following steps to “make your vehicle less attractive to would-be thieves”:

Always lock your vehicle, even when parked in your driveway or garage.

Make sure to take your wallet/purse with you when you leave your vehicle.

Never leave valuables in your vehicle, especially in plain view.

Don’t leave your garage opener in your vehicle.

Consider leaving outside lights or motion sensors on during the night.

If possible, park in well-lit, well-traveled areas.

Anyone who observes suspicious activity in or around parked vehicles, such as someone pulling on door handles, should immediately call police or Crime Stoppers.