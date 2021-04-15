Police investigate after body discovered in Mississauga Park

Peel police are investigating after a deceased man was found in a park in Mississauga on Thursday morning.

At around 8 a.m., police received a call about an intoxicated person at Elmcreek Park in Malton.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a male body behind the community centre and he was pronounced deceased.

The cause of death is unknown.

There are no signs of trauma and the death doesn’t seem suspicious, police said.

An autopsy is expected to happen tomorrow.

The area is closed off to the public as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police.