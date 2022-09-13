Police investigate after dog is shot in Tay Township

Provincial police are looking for the person who allegedly shot a dog in Tay Township Tuesday morning.

According to OPP's Southern Georgian Bay detachment, officers responded to reports of a person shooting at a dog on Patterson Boulevard in Port McNicoll.

Police say the person drove away from the area.

The dog was not seriously injured after being hit in the leg. Police say the animal was treated for a gunshot wound, and the owners had been contacted.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident.

They ask anyone with information on the alleged shooting to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.