Police were called to Paddington Avenue near Tecumseh Avenue East to investigate reports of a gunshot at noon on Friday.

It was determined by police that a gun was discharged in the street near the intersection, but the weapon has not been recovered at this time.

No one was injured.

As the investigation is ongoing, the London Police Service is asking anyone with information to contact them at 519- 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

