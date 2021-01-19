Halifax Regional Police continue to investigate a weapons complaint on Gaston Road in Dartmouth, N.S.

Police say just before 7:30 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 0-100 block of Gaston Road in Dartmouth for a weapons complaint.

Several witnesses heard what was thought to be gunfire in the area

Police confirmed that a home and vehicle were damaged as a result of what appears to be gunfire.

There are no reported injuries and there is no ongoing risk to the public. The investigation is in its preliminary stages and further information will be released when available.

Police had Gaston Road blocked to all traffic, but the road has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.