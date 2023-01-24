Police investigate after man grabs youth who was walking by him: HRP

Police are investigating a report that a man grabbed a youth who was walking in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say the youth was walking on Ellenvale Avenue when a man got out of a parked vehicle and grabbed them by the shoulder around 8:20 a.m.

The youth got away from the man and left the area. They then told a trusted adult, who contacted police.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 40s to 60s with a chest-length beard. He was wearing a black ball cap and black clothing. The vehicle is described as a black four-door sedan.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.