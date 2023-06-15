Police investigate after Pride flag stolen in the Sault

Sault police are investigating after a pride flag was stolen from Greenwood Public School.

"People are very disheartened," said Lucia Reece of the Algoma District School Board.

The board has since replaced the flag, but the incident impacted many related to the school.

"Everyone is working so hard at making our schools welcoming and safe places, and helping our students to learn,” Reece said.

“Our staff needs to feel safe. Everybody needs to know that they're welcome in our workplaces and school environment."

According to Egale, a national 2SLGBTQI group, incidents targeting pride-related items are increasing.

"It’s really discouraging,” said Helen Kennedy of Egale Canada.

“Especially for folks, our young people who live in close proximity or maybe attend the school, to know that there potentially are fellow students that are doing this, or somebody else in the community who may be their neighbour."

Security video footage of the incident is not being released to the public but was provided to Sault police.

Police officials said Thursday there is currently nothing to indicate the incident was hate-motivated.

Investigators will seek to determine the motivation for the theft. No arrests have been made at this time and those with information are being asked to contact Sault police.

Reece said they plan to pursue a court case if the culprits are caught.

"We will proceed with pressing charges,” Reece said.

“The video did give us some pretty clear pictures of individuals with the flag, some vehicles on the property. I'm very hopeful that the police will be able to identify who these individuals are."