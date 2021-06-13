Police investigate after rocks thrown at vehicles from overpass in Lantz, N.S.

RCMP in Nova Scotia is asking for the public's help after rocks were thrown from an overpass in Lantz and onto passing vehicles.

East Hants RCMP says around midnight on Saturday, police received three 911 calls relating to vehicles being damaged after they were struck by rocks thrown from the new overpass on Highway 102.

Officers say when they responded to the area, they did not find any suspects.

"Although no one was injured, the damage was significant and the outcome could have been much worse," says the police report.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who has information or may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Enfield RCMP or Crime Stoppers.