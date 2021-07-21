Police investigate after shots fired at vehicle in Dartmouth

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a vehicle in Dartmouth, N.S. early Wednesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police says at approximately 2:30 a.m. on July 21, officers responded to a weapons complaint in the area of Highfield Park Drive at Victoria Road in Dartmouth.

Police say several patrol officers attended the area where they confirmed evidence of a recent shooting and located the driver of the targeted vehicle. Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured.

The intersection at Highfield Park Drive at Victoria Road was closed for several hours but reopened shortly before 6 a.m.

Police say the investigation is in its preliminary stages and is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

