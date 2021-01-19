Halifax Regional Police are investigating after two businesses in downtown Halifax were broken into early Tuesday morning.

Police say at 2:55 a.m. on Jan. 19, officers responded to an alarm at Boston Pizza on Granville St. Police say someone smashed the glass door, and stole a cash register and other items from the restaurant.

About 10 minutes later, police responded to an alarm at the Creamy Rainbow on Dresden Row. Again, police say someone broke through a glass door panel and stole a cash register.

Police believe the same person is responsible for both break-ins.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 30 years old with short brown hair. He was wearing glasses, a black jacket with a white hoodie underneath, black pants and black sneakers with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

