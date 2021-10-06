Police investigate after vehicle plunged into water in Bradford

South Simcoe Police say one person faces a careless driving charge after a vehicle went into the water in Bradford on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the area of Canal road and Peterman.

Police say the driver was able to get out of the vehicle before it submerged into the water and no one else was in the vehicle at the time.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are continuing there investigation.