Regina police are asking the public to come forward with any information after a woman was dropped of at a Regina hospital with at least one gunshot wound.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning police were called to the Regina General Hospital where the victim had been dropped off. She was in serious condition and was left near the Emergency Room doors.

The victim is in serious but stable condition, and police do not believe her injuries are life threatening.

RPS said this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public with relation to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.