Police investigate afternoon shooting in Falconridge

Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the northeast community of Falconridge.

The incident took place along Fallswater Road late Saturday afternoon.

Police continue to have an area of Fallsweater Road and Falconridge Drive blocked off.

EMS says one person was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is confirmed...

