Police investigate afternoon stabbing in Vanier

A man is in serious condition in hospital following a late afternoon stabbing in Vanier.

Emergency crews responded to a report of an assault on McArthur Avenue near Carmen Avenue at 4:50 p.m. Thursday.

Ottawa paramedics say a man was found at the scene with stab wounds, and was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Ottawa police are investigating.

